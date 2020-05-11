Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,425 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 17.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Boston Properties by 33.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $125.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,812. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

