Forsta AP Fonden Sells 76,500 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,242,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.