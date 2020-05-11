Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Fortis worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 355,571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,039,000 after acquiring an additional 93,788 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

FTS opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

