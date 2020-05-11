Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

