Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $51.85 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.9% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

