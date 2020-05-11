Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 955 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

