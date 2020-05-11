Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $307,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,992.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

