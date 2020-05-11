Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

