Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

