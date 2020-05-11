GET Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $9,355.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

