GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $210.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

