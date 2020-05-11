Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $14.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $13.79 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

