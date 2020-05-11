GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.76 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

