Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

