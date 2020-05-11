Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 174,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Shares of HD opened at $234.43 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

