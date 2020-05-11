Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

