Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.71 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 74,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

XOM opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

