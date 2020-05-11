Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 978 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

