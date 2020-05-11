Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average of $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

