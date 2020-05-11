GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Cut to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

GTT Communications stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.75.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

