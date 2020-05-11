GWM Advisors LLC Buys 191 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $139.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.04. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

