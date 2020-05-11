GWM Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $291.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average is $259.34. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $199.22 and a 12 month high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.53.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

