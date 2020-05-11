GWM Advisors LLC Buys 6,046 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

