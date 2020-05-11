GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.60 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

