GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,105,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

NYSE FDS opened at $276.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

