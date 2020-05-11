GWM Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $87.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

