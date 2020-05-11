GWM Advisors LLC Invests $616,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock opened at $263.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.