GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $70.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

