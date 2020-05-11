GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

