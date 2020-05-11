GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,273 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

NYSE:FCX opened at $9.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

