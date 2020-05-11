GWM Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

