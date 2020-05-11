GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $59.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.