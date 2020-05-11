GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,619,000 after buying an additional 93,896 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,240,000.

Shares of LQD opened at $126.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

