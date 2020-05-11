GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

