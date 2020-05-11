GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 932 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

