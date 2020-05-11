Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 301,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

