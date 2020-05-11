Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Lowered to $4.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

HT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $183.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,802.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,805.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 205,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,431. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 109.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

