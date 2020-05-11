Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCR. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:HCR opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.39. Hi-Crush has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hi-Crush will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

