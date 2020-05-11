Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 841.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

