Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 224.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Accenture by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Accenture by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 852,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,184,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $186.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.46. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

