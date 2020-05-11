Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 12,452 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.31. 916,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

