Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 235,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,468. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

