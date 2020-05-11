Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.63. 677,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.