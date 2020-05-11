Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,578. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

