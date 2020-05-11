Highland Capital Management LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.2% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 227,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,009,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $212.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.