Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after buying an additional 1,646,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after purchasing an additional 409,176 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of HCA opened at $104.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,398 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

