Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

