Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,397,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,316 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,160 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $50,816,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.