Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,383 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.98. 6,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.