Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $42.91. 618,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,777. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

